Marshall Wace LLP Has $1.63 Million Stock Holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Marshall Wace LLP cut its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 62.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,825 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 17,926 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $1,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 839,573 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $126,213,000 after acquiring an additional 19,755 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,865 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 217.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 117,466 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $17,658,000 after acquiring an additional 80,489 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the fourth quarter worth $7,801,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the fourth quarter worth $1,556,000. 91.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

West Pharmaceutical Services stock opened at $141.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The company has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.09 and a beta of 1.12. West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. has a one year low of $106.13 and a one year high of $176.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $153.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.31.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $470.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.53 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 21st. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is 19.75%.

WST has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.04.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, France, Other European countries, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

