Marshall Wace LLP Has $1.87 Million Stock Position in Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Marshall Wace LLP lowered its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) by 48.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,608 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 26,965 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Selective Insurance Group were worth $1,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in Selective Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 87.0% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,384 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. GQ Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Selective Insurance Group in the third quarter valued at about $105,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Selective Insurance Group in the third quarter valued at about $165,000. Finally, Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in Selective Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000. 78.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SIGI stock opened at $48.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 0.79. Selective Insurance Group has a 52 week low of $37.05 and a 52 week high of $81.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.73.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $728.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.70 million. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 9.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Selective Insurance Group will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. Selective Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 20.91%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SIGI shares. JMP Securities raised Selective Insurance Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 9th. BidaskClub raised Selective Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Selective Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.00.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, Excess and Surplus Lines, and Investments. The company's products and services include property insurance, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property; and casualty insurance that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities.

