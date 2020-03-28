Marshall Wace LLP Has $1.99 Million Holdings in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

Marshall Wace LLP reduced its stake in shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) by 28.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,013 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 9,753 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.07% of GATX worth $1,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in GATX in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in GATX in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in GATX by 78.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 991 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in GATX by 57.5% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,014 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in GATX by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,444 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period.

Get GATX alerts:

GATX opened at $58.43 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. GATX Co. has a twelve month low of $50.69 and a twelve month high of $86.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.39.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.32. GATX had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The business had revenue of $356.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that GATX Co. will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This is a positive change from GATX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. GATX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.85%.

In other news, VP Amita Shetty sold 4,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.05, for a total value of $390,171.95. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,769.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GATX shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of GATX in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of GATX from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of GATX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th.

GATX Company Profile

GATX Corporation leases, operates, manages, and remarkets assets in the rail and marine markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Rail North America, Rail International, Portfolio Management, and American Steamship Company (ASC). The Rail North America segment primarily leases railcars and locomotives.

Featured Story: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for GATX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GATX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.