Marshall Wace LLP Has $2.06 Million Holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE:WPM)

Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE:WPM) by 31.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 69,111 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,673 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $2,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 41,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 8,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 9,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 76,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the period. 56.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities upped their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine lowered Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James set a $40.00 price target on Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Wheaton Precious Metals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.30.

Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals stock opened at $28.14 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.01. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp has a 12-month low of $18.66 and a 12-month high of $34.00. The company has a market capitalization of $13.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 148.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 10.00%. The business had revenue of $223.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. Wheaton Precious Metals’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. This is an increase from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is 71.43%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells silver and gold ores. It has agreements for 19 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

