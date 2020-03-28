Marshall Wace LLP Has $2.13 Million Holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Marshall Wace LLP cut its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 59.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 62,989 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $2,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FE. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC raised its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC now owns 10,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 2,792 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp raised its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 71,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,484,000 after acquiring an additional 7,794 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,639,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,926,498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805,041 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 12,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

NYSE FE opened at $38.60 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.48. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 52-week low of $32.00 and a 52-week high of $52.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $20.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.71 and a beta of 0.42.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.07. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 19.57% and a net margin of 8.26%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. On average, analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is 60.47%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FE shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $50.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $54.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.90.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

Read More: Return on Investment (ROI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.