Marshall Wace LLP Invests $1.61 Million in PNM Resources Inc (NYSE:PNM)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of PNM Resources Inc (NYSE:PNM) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 31,759 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,610,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 475.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 259,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,530,000 after purchasing an additional 214,687 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian increased its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 11,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 595.0% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 35,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 30,578 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in PNM Resources by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 80,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,174,000 after buying an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in PNM Resources by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 266,247 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,501,000 after buying an additional 101,459 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PNM opened at $39.60 on Friday. PNM Resources Inc has a 52 week low of $27.08 and a 52 week high of $56.14. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.30.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $408.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.49 million. PNM Resources had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 9.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PNM Resources Inc will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be issued a $0.308 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. This is an increase from PNM Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. PNM Resources’s payout ratio is currently 56.94%.

PNM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of PNM Resources from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of PNM Resources from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PNM Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of PNM Resources from $52.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PNM Resources in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PNM Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.00.

PNM Resources Company Profile

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy and energy-related businesses in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment is primarily involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

