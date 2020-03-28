Marshall Wace LLP Invests $1.65 Million in Bitauto Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BITA)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Bitauto Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BITA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 111,132 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,649,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.15% of Bitauto at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BITA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Bitauto in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Bitauto by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 68,435 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 4,290 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Bitauto in the fourth quarter valued at about $151,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Bitauto by 371.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,807 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 11,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Bitauto by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 190,562 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after purchasing an additional 18,939 shares during the last quarter. 29.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BITA opened at $10.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.66. Bitauto Hldg Ltd has a twelve month low of $9.46 and a twelve month high of $16.26. The stock has a market cap of $776.13 million, a PE ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 0.49.

Bitauto (NYSE:BITA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The information services provider reported ($8.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($8.37). Bitauto had a negative net margin of 11.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.78%. The company had revenue of $385.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $379.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Bitauto Hldg Ltd will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BITA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Bitauto from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Bitauto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th.

Bitauto Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides Internet content and marketing services, and transaction services for the automobile industry in the People's Republic of China. It operates in three segments: Advertising and Subscription Business, Transaction Services Business, and Digital Marketing Solutions Business.

