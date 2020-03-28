Marshall Wace LLP Invests $1.80 Million in Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 89,145 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,797,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.26% of Global Partners at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global Partners during the fourth quarter worth $564,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its position in shares of Global Partners by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 36,950 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Global Partners by 22.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 37,078 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 6,767 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Global Partners during the fourth quarter worth $1,554,000. Finally, Arrow Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Global Partners by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,917 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the period. 37.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GLP stock opened at $9.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.91. The company has a market cap of $338.25 million, a P/E ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 0.85. Global Partners LP has a 12 month low of $6.30 and a 12 month high of $21.62.

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 6th. The energy company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Global Partners had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 11.62%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Global Partners LP will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert J. Mccool acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.91 per share, for a total transaction of $29,730.00. Insiders acquired 6,500 shares of company stock valued at $71,712 in the last 90 days. 41.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GLP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Global Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays upgraded shares of Global Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Global Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Global Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Global Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.25.

Global Partners Company Profile

Global Partners LP engages in the purchasing, selling, gathering, blending, storing, and logistics of transporting gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, distillates, residual oil, renewable fuels, crude oil, and propane to wholesalers, retailers, and commercial customers in the New England states and New York.

