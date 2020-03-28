Marshall Wace LLP Invests $1.89 Million in Benefitfocus Inc (NASDAQ:BNFT)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Benefitfocus Inc (NASDAQ:BNFT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 86,258 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,892,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.26% of Benefitfocus as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BNFT. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Benefitfocus in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Benefitfocus by 194.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,434 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Benefitfocus by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,713 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Benefitfocus in the third quarter worth approximately $187,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Benefitfocus in the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000. 95.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BNFT opened at $8.63 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.96. Benefitfocus Inc has a 12-month low of $6.09 and a 12-month high of $50.78.

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The software maker reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $87.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.38 million. The firm’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Benefitfocus Inc will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BNFT shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Benefitfocus in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on Benefitfocus from $47.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. BidaskClub cut Benefitfocus from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Benefitfocus from $25.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Benefitfocus from $53.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.70.

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management platform for consumers, employers, insurance carriers, suppliers, and brokers in the United States. The company operates through Employer and Carrier segments. Its products for insurance carriers include BenefitsPlace, a transaction-oriented, marketplace solution; eEnrollment that provides online enrollment for benefits; eBilling, an electronic invoice presentment and payment solution; eExchange, a solution that bridges the integration gap between carrier and employer systems; eSales for carriers and brokers tools to organize and manage accounts, track leads, generate quotes, and create proposals for various products; and Core & Advanced Analytics, a data analytics solution.

