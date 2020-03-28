Marshall Wace LLP Invests $2.06 Million in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 30,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,055,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HSIC. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 5.1% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 74,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,708,000 after acquiring an additional 3,626 shares during the period. National Pension Service grew its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 5.5% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 232,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,784,000 after acquiring an additional 12,157 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,232,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,212,000 after acquiring an additional 12,438 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the third quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 363,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,237,000 after acquiring an additional 75,273 shares during the period.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

In other Henry Schein news, Vice Chairman James P. Breslawski sold 6,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.32, for a total transaction of $406,919.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 265,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,267,092.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $50.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.05. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.85 and a 52-week high of $73.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.92.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 6.96%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. Henry Schein’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HSIC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Henry Schein from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. BidaskClub lowered Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 21st. Evercore ISI lowered Henry Schein from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine lowered Henry Schein from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Henry Schein from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Henry Schein currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.67.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

Read More: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.