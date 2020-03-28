Marshall Wace LLP Lowers Holdings in Innoviva Inc (NASDAQ:INVA)

Marshall Wace LLP decreased its stake in shares of Innoviva Inc (NASDAQ:INVA) by 77.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,444 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 463,241 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.14% of Innoviva worth $1,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in INVA. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Innoviva by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 1,665,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,582,000 after buying an additional 417,600 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Innoviva by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,893,697 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $111,775,000 after buying an additional 312,010 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Innoviva by 123.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 556,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,887,000 after buying an additional 307,423 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in Innoviva during the fourth quarter valued at $3,420,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Innoviva during the fourth quarter valued at $3,271,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.95% of the company’s stock.

INVA stock opened at $11.12 on Friday. Innoviva Inc has a 1-year low of $7.58 and a 1-year high of $15.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 80.29 and a quick ratio of 80.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 0.97.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.08). Innoviva had a return on equity of 58.66% and a net margin of 60.35%. The business had revenue of $75.97 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Innoviva Inc will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

INVA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Innoviva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. TheStreet upgraded Innoviva from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Innoviva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceuticals. The company has long-acting beta2 agonist (LABA) collaboration agreement with Glaxo Group Limited to develop and commercialize once-daily products for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and asthma. Its products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a long-acting beta2 agonist (LABA), vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate (FF); ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA), umeclidinium bromide (UMEC), with a LABA, and VI; and TRELEGY ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of an ICS, LAMA and LABA.

