Marshall Wace LLP Lowers Position in Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY)

Marshall Wace LLP lowered its holdings in Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) by 44.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 640,398 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 509,075 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.71% of Accuray worth $1,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accuray in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accuray during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accuray during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Accuray during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Accuray by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,340 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 3,170 shares in the last quarter. 74.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ARAY opened at $1.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $159.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.46 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. Accuray Incorporated has a 1-year low of $1.33 and a 1-year high of $4.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.71 and its 200 day moving average is $2.88.

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $98.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.45 million. Accuray had a negative return on equity of 23.59% and a negative net margin of 0.30%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Accuray Incorporated will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ARAY. TheStreet raised Accuray from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. BidaskClub cut Accuray from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, BTIG Research raised Accuray from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st.

In other Accuray news, CFO Shigeyuki Hamamatsu sold 10,563 shares of Accuray stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.70, for a total value of $28,520.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 185,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,238.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the body. The company offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of various types of cancer and tumors in the body.

