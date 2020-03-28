Marshall Wace LLP Lowers Position in Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS)

Marshall Wace LLP lowered its holdings in Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) by 31.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 342,232 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 159,643 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.78% of Noodles & Co worth $1,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Noodles & Co by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 184,109 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 2,074 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Noodles & Co by 149.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,724 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,427 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Noodles & Co by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 97,683 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 5,539 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Noodles & Co by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 981,424 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,437,000 after acquiring an additional 6,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Noodles & Co by 57.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,554 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 10,363 shares in the last quarter. 67.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Noodles & Co alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NDLS shares. TheStreet raised Noodles & Co from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. BidaskClub cut Noodles & Co from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. ValuEngine cut Noodles & Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Maxim Group started coverage on Noodles & Co in a report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Noodles & Co from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.69.

Shares of NASDAQ NDLS opened at $5.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $245.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.25. Noodles & Co has a 1-year low of $3.37 and a 1-year high of $9.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.94 and its 200 day moving average is $6.12.

Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $113.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.93 million. Noodles & Co had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 0.36%. On average, analysts forecast that Noodles & Co will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Noodles & Co Company Profile

Noodles & Company develops and operates fast-casual restaurants in the United States. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of January 1, 2019, the company operated 394 company-owned and 65 franchised restaurants in 29 states, and the District of Columbia.

Featured Story: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Noodles & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noodles & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.