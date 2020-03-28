Marshall Wace LLP Makes New Investment in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (NYSE:HLF)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (NYSE:HLF) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 36,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,758,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 82.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on HLF shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on Herbalife Nutrition from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine cut Herbalife Nutrition from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.19.

NYSE:HLF opened at $29.38 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.79. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd has a twelve month low of $20.73 and a twelve month high of $54.99. The stock has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 0.61.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 79.08% and a net margin of 6.38%. Herbalife Nutrition’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Herbalife Nutrition

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. develops and sells nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides science-based products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition.

