Marshall Wace LLP Makes New Investment in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 65,666 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,760,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MUR. Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil in the third quarter valued at approximately $275,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 1.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,873,867 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $129,871,000 after purchasing an additional 80,571 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 184.0% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 28,242 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 18,298 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 2,225.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,144,407 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,701,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MUR opened at $5.79 on Friday. Murphy Oil Co. has a 1-year low of $4.50 and a 1-year high of $30.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 2.00.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). Murphy Oil had a net margin of 41.74% and a return on equity of 2.59%. The firm had revenue of $757.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $759.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. Murphy Oil’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Murphy Oil Co. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.27%. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 114.94%.

In other Murphy Oil news, VP Maria A. Martinez sold 7,193 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.25, for a total transaction of $160,044.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,435.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Madison Murphy acquired 2,765 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.06 per share, with a total value of $52,700.90. Insiders purchased 127,765 shares of company stock valued at $807,201 over the last three months. 6.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MUR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Murphy Oil from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Murphy Oil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Murphy Oil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from to in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

About Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, Malaysia, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

