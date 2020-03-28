Marshall Wace LLP Makes New Investment in Tutor Perini Corp (NYSE:TPC)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Tutor Perini Corp (NYSE:TPC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 160,712 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,067,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.32% of Tutor Perini at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Tutor Perini in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Tutor Perini during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,716 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tutor Perini during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 10,741 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the period. 92.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on TPC shares. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Tutor Perini from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Tutor Perini from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Tutor Perini from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tutor Perini from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Tutor Perini presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

Shares of NYSE TPC opened at $6.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $356.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Tutor Perini Corp has a 52-week low of $2.61 and a 52-week high of $20.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.25.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The construction company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.82). The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Tutor Perini had a negative net margin of 8.71% and a positive return on equity of 2.19%. Analysts anticipate that Tutor Perini Corp will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tutor Perini

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment engages in the public works construction, replacement, and reconstruction of infrastructure, including highways, bridges, tunnels, mass-transit systems, and water management and wastewater treatment facilities.

