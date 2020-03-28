Marshall Wace LLP Purchases New Holdings in Tile Shop Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TTS)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Tile Shop Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TTS) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 993,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,680,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 1.95% of Tile Shop at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TTS. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Tile Shop by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,145,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,655,000 after acquiring an additional 66,191 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Tile Shop by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 733,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,339,000 after acquiring an additional 43,961 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Tile Shop during the 4th quarter worth $125,000. 68.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TTS opened at $1.46 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.72. Tile Shop Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $7.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.29 million, a PE ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.33.

About Tile Shop

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of natural stone and man-made tiles, setting and maintenance materials, and related accessories in the United States. It offers approximately 6,000 products, including marble, travertine, granite, quartz, sandstone, slate, and onyx tiles; and ceramic, porcelain, glass, cement, wood look, and metal tiles primarily under the Rush River and Fired Earth brands.

