Marshall Wace LLP Purchases New Shares in BlackRock TCP Capital Corp (NASDAQ:TCPC)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital Corp (NASDAQ:TCPC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 151,896 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,134,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.26% of BlackRock TCP Capital at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cliffwater LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 781,155 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,975,000 after acquiring an additional 101,676 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 650,097 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,134,000 after acquiring an additional 115,536 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 429,232 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,031,000 after acquiring an additional 12,872 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 321,399 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,516,000 after acquiring an additional 7,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 275,530 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,871,000 after acquiring an additional 13,891 shares in the last quarter. 31.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of BlackRock TCP Capital to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from $15.00 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.60.

In other news, Director Brian F. Wruble acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.96 per share, for a total transaction of $64,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $388,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Rajneesh Vig acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.31 per share, for a total transaction of $83,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 59,750 shares in the company, valued at $496,522.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 24,500 shares of company stock valued at $249,175 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TCPC opened at $7.67 on Friday. BlackRock TCP Capital Corp has a one year low of $4.02 and a one year high of $14.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 3.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $423.12 million, a PE ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.68.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The investment management company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.02). BlackRock TCP Capital had a net margin of 15.67% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The business had revenue of $47.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.62 million. Equities analysts forecast that BlackRock TCP Capital Corp will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 18.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. BlackRock TCP Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.44%.

BlackRock TCP Capital Profile

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It seeks to invest in the United States.

