Marshall Wace LLP Purchases Shares of 42,106 Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 42,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,662,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Brown & Brown in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Brown & Brown by 121.8% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in Brown & Brown in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in Brown & Brown by 60.9% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in Brown & Brown by 107.5% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.39% of the company’s stock.

BRO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.17.

In other news, EVP Chris L. Walker sold 4,469 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.46, for a total transaction of $216,567.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 16.69% of the company’s stock.

BRO opened at $35.93 on Friday. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.06 and a twelve month high of $48.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.21 and a 200-day moving average of $39.60. The stock has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a PE ratio of 25.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.65.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 16.66% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The company had revenue of $579.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $563.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. Brown & Brown’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers commercial packages, group medical, workers' compensation, property risk, and general liability insurance products; and group and individual life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

