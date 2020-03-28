Marshall Wace LLP Sells 116,692 Shares of Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Marshall Wace LLP lowered its position in shares of Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) by 82.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116,692 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.06% of Quidel worth $1,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quidel by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,670,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,359,000 after buying an additional 34,390 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quidel by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,194,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,590,000 after buying an additional 67,434 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Quidel by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 341,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,618,000 after buying an additional 18,065 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Quidel by 65.6% during the fourth quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 289,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,729,000 after buying an additional 114,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Quidel by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 227,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,102,000 after buying an additional 6,223 shares in the last quarter. 91.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on QDEL shares. ValuEngine raised Quidel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Quidel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James downgraded Quidel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Quidel in a report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Quidel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.00.

In related news, SVP Edward Keith Russell sold 12,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.58, for a total value of $1,002,787.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,370,767.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 14.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

QDEL stock opened at $94.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 32.71 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.06. Quidel Co. has a 52 week low of $52.49 and a 52 week high of $100.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $152.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.00 million. Quidel had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 13.63%. Quidel’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Quidel Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology. The company offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a point-of-care products for the detection of infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

