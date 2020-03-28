Marshall Wace LLP Sells 238,044 Shares of Cactus Inc (NYSE:WHD)

Marshall Wace LLP lessened its holdings in Cactus Inc (NYSE:WHD) by 79.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 238,044 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.08% of Cactus worth $2,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in Cactus in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Cactus by 465.6% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Cactus during the 4th quarter valued at $116,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management purchased a new position in shares of Cactus during the 4th quarter valued at $164,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Cactus by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WHD shares. Bank of America cut Cactus from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cactus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Citigroup cut Cactus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Wolfe Research raised Cactus from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Cactus from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cactus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.11.

Shares of WHD opened at $11.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $951.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 4.55. Cactus Inc has a 52-week low of $8.16 and a 52-week high of $40.68.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $140.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.63 million. Cactus had a return on equity of 24.20% and a net margin of 13.62%. On average, research analysts forecast that Cactus Inc will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.35%.

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees. It also provides field services, such as 24-hour service crews to assist with the installation, maintenance, and safe handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment, as well as repair services for equipment that it sells or rents.

