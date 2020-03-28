Marshall Wace LLP Sells 32,341 Shares of Seacor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CKH)

Marshall Wace LLP lowered its position in Seacor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CKH) by 41.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,446 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 32,341 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.23% of Seacor worth $2,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Seacor by 1,496.4% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 109,245 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,714,000 after purchasing an additional 102,402 shares during the period. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Seacor during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,356,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Seacor by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,336,496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $57,670,000 after purchasing an additional 58,496 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Seacor during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,787,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Seacor during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,516,000. 89.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Seacor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Seacor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Seacor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 2nd.

NYSE:CKH opened at $26.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.28. Seacor Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.23 and a 52-week high of $51.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $537.19 million, a PE ratio of 19.15 and a beta of 0.77.

Seacor (NYSE:CKH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $192.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.41 million. Seacor had a return on equity of 3.12% and a net margin of 3.35%. Equities analysts forecast that Seacor Holdings, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Seacor news, CEO Charles Fabrikant acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.54 per share, with a total value of $47,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 535,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,600,114.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.27% of the company’s stock.

SEACOR Holdings Inc engages in transportation and logistics, risk management consultancy, and other businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Ocean Transportation & Logistics Services, Inland Transportation & Logistics Services, Witt O'Brien's, and Other segments.

