Marshall Wace LLP Sells 327,055 Shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)

Marshall Wace LLP reduced its position in shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) by 87.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,353 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 327,055 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.10% of STAAR Surgical worth $1,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in STAAR Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in STAAR Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 54.5% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,149 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in STAAR Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in STAAR Surgical during the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STAAR Surgical stock opened at $31.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.07, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.99. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.38 and a beta of 2.07. STAAR Surgical has a 12-month low of $21.70 and a 12-month high of $42.73.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $38.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.10 million. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 14.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. Analysts predict that STAAR Surgical will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on STAA shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of STAAR Surgical from $56.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. STAAR Surgical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.50.

In other STAAR Surgical news, CFO Deborah J. Andrews sold 106,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total transaction of $4,498,688.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,198,662.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Samuel J. Gesten sold 2,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.42, for a total transaction of $75,185.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,873 shares in the company, valued at $1,175,577.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 112,159 shares of company stock worth $4,649,347. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable collamer lenses (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

