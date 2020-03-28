Marshall Wace LLP Sells 376,974 Shares of Uniqure NV (NASDAQ:QURE)

Marshall Wace LLP cut its position in Uniqure NV (NASDAQ:QURE) by 92.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,994 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 376,974 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.07% of Uniqure worth $2,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Uniqure by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,361,992 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $312,580,000 after buying an additional 445,489 shares in the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC lifted its holdings in Uniqure by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,410,125 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $94,863,000 after purchasing an additional 740,600 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Uniqure by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 610,570 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,753,000 after purchasing an additional 67,020 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Uniqure by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 517,275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,068,000 after purchasing an additional 95,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Uniqure by 92.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 500,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,680,000 after purchasing an additional 240,000 shares during the last quarter. 78.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 28,289 shares of Uniqure stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.55, for a total transaction of $1,854,343.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 366,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,996,216.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Christian Klemt sold 15,750 shares of Uniqure stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.29, for a total value of $823,567.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 72,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,805,038.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 112,307 shares of company stock valued at $6,946,134 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

QURE opened at $44.26 on Friday. Uniqure NV has a fifty-two week low of $36.20 and a fifty-two week high of $82.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 12.15 and a quick ratio of 12.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.18 and a 200-day moving average of $55.55.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on QURE shares. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target (up previously from $67.00) on shares of Uniqure in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Uniqure from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine raised Uniqure from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Chardan Capital cut their price target on Uniqure from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Uniqure in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.25.

Uniqure Company Profile

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of gene therapies in the Netherlands. It engages in developing AMT-061, a gene therapy that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hemophilia B; AMT-130, a gene therapy for the treatment of Huntington's disease; and AMT-126, for the treatment of heart failure.

