Marshall Wace LLP Sells 39,079 Shares of The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT)

Marshall Wace LLP trimmed its holdings in The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) by 25.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 39,079 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.39% of The Hackett Group worth $1,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in The Hackett Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of The Hackett Group during the 4th quarter worth $127,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Hackett Group during the 4th quarter worth $183,000. Finally, Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Hackett Group during the 4th quarter worth $187,000. 78.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Hackett Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of The Hackett Group in a report on Monday, March 9th. Craig Hallum raised shares of The Hackett Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of The Hackett Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of The Hackett Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Hackett Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

NASDAQ HCKT opened at $12.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $370.32 million, a P/E ratio of 16.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.49. The Hackett Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.50 and a 1 year high of $18.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $69.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.17 million. The Hackett Group had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Hackett Group, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About The Hackett Group

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and European countries. Its executive advisory programs include best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository of best practices, performance metrics, conference presentations, and associated research; best practice accelerators that provide Web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry, an inquiry service used by clients for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research, a research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led Webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content.

