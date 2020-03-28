Marshall Wace LLP Sells 43,748 Shares of Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RXN)

Marshall Wace LLP lowered its stake in shares of Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RXN) by 41.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 43,748 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.05% of Rexnord worth $2,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RXN. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Rexnord by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Rexnord by 240.2% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Rexnord by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 288,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in Rexnord during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Rexnord by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RXN shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Rexnord from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Rexnord from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Rexnord from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Rexnord from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Rexnord from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Rexnord has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.40.

Shares of NYSE:RXN opened at $21.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Rexnord Corp has a fifty-two week low of $18.87 and a fifty-two week high of $35.64.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $491.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.32 million. Rexnord had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 18.82%. Rexnord’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Rexnord Corp will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio is 17.30%.

In related news, insider Kevin J. Zaba sold 130,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.64, for a total value of $4,373,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 159,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,355,117.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider George J. Powers sold 88,344 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $3,047,868.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 108,244 shares in the company, valued at $3,734,418. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 431,225 shares of company stock worth $14,646,624 over the last quarter. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Rexnord

Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of engineered power transmission, aerospace, and other precision motion technology products. It operates through the Process and Motion Control, and Water Management segments. The Process and Motion Control segment designs, manufactures and markets engineered mechanical components such as gears, couplings, industrial, aerospace bearings, and seals which are used within complex systems.

