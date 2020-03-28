Marshall Wace LLP Takes $1.63 Million Position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 33,701 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,629,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 3,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Tiger Eye Capital LLC grew its stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. Tiger Eye Capital LLC now owns 801,615 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,750,000 after purchasing an additional 268,884 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 8,367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP grew its stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 23,826 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 4,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,660 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A alerts:

LSXMA has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $55.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Benchmark cut their target price on Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from $60.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.80.

Shares of LSXMA stock opened at $30.90 on Friday. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A has a fifty-two week low of $22.54 and a fifty-two week high of $51.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.89.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A Company Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary, Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and streaming services through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment, as well as online.

Featured Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.