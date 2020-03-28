Marshall Wace LLP Takes $1.69 Million Position in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 9,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,694,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SAFM. Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Sanderson Farms by 170.5% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 181,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,425,000 after purchasing an additional 114,228 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in Sanderson Farms by 554.1% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 79,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,062,000 after acquiring an additional 67,600 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in Sanderson Farms by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 359,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,777,000 after acquiring an additional 58,097 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Sanderson Farms during the 4th quarter worth about $9,463,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Sanderson Farms by 451.6% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,185,000 after acquiring an additional 24,094 shares in the last quarter. 90.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SAFM opened at $119.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $129.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.13 and a 1-year high of $179.45. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.69 and a beta of 0.81.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.70). Sanderson Farms had a return on equity of 2.47% and a net margin of 0.92%. The company had revenue of $823.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $802.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.82) EPS. Sanderson Farms’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SAFM. ValuEngine raised Sanderson Farms from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. BidaskClub raised Sanderson Farms from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. TheStreet lowered Sanderson Farms from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Buckingham Research reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 target price (down previously from $180.00) on shares of Sanderson Farms in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on Sanderson Farms from $180.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.75.

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

