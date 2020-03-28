Marshall Wace LLP Takes $1.88 Million Position in New Mountain Finance Corp. (NYSE:NMFC)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in New Mountain Finance Corp. (NYSE:NMFC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 136,572 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,877,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.14% of New Mountain Finance as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of New Mountain Finance by 278.5% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 242,572 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,334,000 after buying an additional 178,484 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of New Mountain Finance in the third quarter valued at about $462,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its holdings in shares of New Mountain Finance by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 58,075 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of New Mountain Finance by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 85,518 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after buying an additional 5,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of New Mountain Finance by 959.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 498,498 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,794,000 after buying an additional 451,449 shares during the last quarter. 36.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get New Mountain Finance alerts:

In related news, insider James Stone bought 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.02 per share, with a total value of $41,664.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Adam Weinstein bought 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.96 per share, with a total value of $348,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 193,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,929,321.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 64,550 shares of company stock valued at $692,921. 9.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE NMFC opened at $8.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $778.49 million, a P/E ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 0.58. New Mountain Finance Corp. has a 52-week low of $4.62 and a 52-week high of $14.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

New Mountain Finance (NYSE:NMFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The investment management company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $73.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.81 million. New Mountain Finance had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 40.71%. On average, equities research analysts expect that New Mountain Finance Corp. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.44%. New Mountain Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.09%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NMFC shares. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of New Mountain Finance from $14.50 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America started coverage on shares of New Mountain Finance in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.50 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of New Mountain Finance in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.75 price target for the company. National Securities raised shares of New Mountain Finance from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New Mountain Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. New Mountain Finance presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.06.

About New Mountain Finance

New Mountain Finance Corporation is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies and debt securities at various levels of the capital structure, including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, bonds, and mezzanine securities. It invests in various industries that include software, education, business services, distribution and logistics, federal services, healthcare services and products, healthcare facilities, energy, media, consumer and industrial services, healthcare Information Technology, Information Technology and services, specialty chemicals and materials, telecommunication, retail, and power generation.

Read More: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for New Mountain Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Mountain Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.