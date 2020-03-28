Marshall Wace LLP Takes $2.15 Million Position in Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 113,899 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,154,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PE. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Parsley Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Parsley Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Parsley Energy by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in Parsley Energy by 193.8% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 6,344 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 4,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in Parsley Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $136,000. 64.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PE stock opened at $5.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.74. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.17, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.98. Parsley Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $3.92 and a 12 month high of $22.11.

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $522.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.82 million. Parsley Energy had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 8.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Parsley Energy Inc will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. This is an increase from Parsley Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Parsley Energy’s payout ratio is presently 17.86%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PE. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Parsley Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, March 9th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Parsley Energy in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Parsley Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Parsley Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Parsley Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Parsley Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.67.

In other news, Director A R. Alameddine bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.24 per share, for a total transaction of $132,400.00. Insiders own 12.14% of the company’s stock.

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in west Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its acreage position consisted of 198,946 net acres, including 154,107 net acres in the Midland Basin and 44,839 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and operated 425.3 net acres of the horizontal wells and 735.7 net acres of the vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves of 521.7 MMBoe.

