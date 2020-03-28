Marshall Wace LLP Takes Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 31,566 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,927,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in Applied Materials by 7,516.7% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 457 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Stephen R. Forrest sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.40, for a total value of $134,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $45.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $45.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.48. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.64 and a fifty-two week high of $69.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.62.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. Applied Materials had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 36.15%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.63%.

AMAT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Applied Materials from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Applied Materials presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.50.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

