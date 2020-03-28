Marshall Wace LLP Takes Position in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 16,951 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,143,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in Baidu by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 198,526 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,093,000 after purchasing an additional 54,612 shares during the last quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Baidu by 58.2% during the 4th quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP now owns 497,709 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $62,910,000 after purchasing an additional 183,100 shares during the last quarter. MIK Capital LP acquired a new stake in Baidu during the 4th quarter valued at $8,586,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Baidu during the 4th quarter valued at $389,000. Finally, UBS Oconnor LLC lifted its holdings in Baidu by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,320,000 after purchasing an additional 37,500 shares during the last quarter. 53.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BIDU opened at $97.63 on Friday. Baidu Inc has a fifty-two week low of $82.00 and a fifty-two week high of $186.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 2.89. The company has a market capitalization of $34.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $116.00 and a 200-day moving average of $117.21.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Loop Capital raised their price target on Baidu from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BOCOM International downgraded Baidu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Baidu from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Baidu in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $122.00 price target for the company. Finally, CLSA reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $164.50 price target on shares of Baidu in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.64.

Baidu Profile

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

