Marshall Wace LLP Takes Position in ChemoCentryx Inc (NASDAQ:CCXI)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in ChemoCentryx Inc (NASDAQ:CCXI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 52,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,067,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.09% of ChemoCentryx as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCXI. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of ChemoCentryx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of ChemoCentryx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx by 70.2% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,981 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 6,177 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx by 131.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,586 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of ChemoCentryx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Institutional investors own 64.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CCXI. Raymond James raised their target price on ChemoCentryx from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on ChemoCentryx from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “positive” rating and issued a $64.00 target price (up previously from $48.00) on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.17.

In other ChemoCentryx news, CEO Thomas J. Schall sold 30,317 shares of ChemoCentryx stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.01, for a total value of $1,243,300.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,298,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,276,822.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Geoffrey M. Parker sold 30,000 shares of ChemoCentryx stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total value of $1,101,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 104,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,823,736.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 803,347 shares of company stock valued at $33,866,288 in the last quarter. 12.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCXI opened at $38.55 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.46. ChemoCentryx Inc has a 12-month low of $6.16 and a 12-month high of $51.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26). The business had revenue of $10.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.42 million. ChemoCentryx had a negative return on equity of 79.28% and a negative net margin of 153.59%. Research analysts predict that ChemoCentryx Inc will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops new medications for inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. The company targets the chemokine and chemoattractant systems to discover, develop, and commercialize orally-administered therapies. Its lead drug candidate is Avacopan, an orally-administered complement inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor (C5aR), is in Phase III development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis.

