Marshall Wace LLP Takes Position in China Mobile Ltd. (NYSE:CHL)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in China Mobile Ltd. (NYSE:CHL) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 50,651 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,141,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of China Mobile by 84.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 939 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of China Mobile in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of China Mobile in the third quarter worth about $89,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its position in shares of China Mobile by 283.3% in the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,300 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of China Mobile by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,184 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CHL opened at $35.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. China Mobile Ltd. has a 12 month low of $30.12 and a 12 month high of $51.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.05 and its 200 day moving average is $40.57.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd will be given a $1.1106 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.8%. China Mobile’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.07%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CHL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded China Mobile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. New Street Research upgraded China Mobile from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded China Mobile to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. China Mobile currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.88.

China Mobile Company Profile

China Mobile Limited provides mobile telecommunications and related services in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company offers local calls; domestic and international long distance calls and roaming services; and value-added services, such as caller identity display, call waiting, conference calls, and others.

