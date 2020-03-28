Marshall Wace LLP Trims Stock Position in Habit Restaurants Inc (NASDAQ:HABT)

Marshall Wace LLP lowered its position in shares of Habit Restaurants Inc (NASDAQ:HABT) by 52.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,975 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 168,935 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.59% of Habit Restaurants worth $1,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Habit Restaurants by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,367 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisors LLC lifted its position in Habit Restaurants by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisors LLC now owns 72,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 3,195 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Habit Restaurants by 490.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,013 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,333 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Habit Restaurants by 2.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 356,287 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after purchasing an additional 7,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in Habit Restaurants by 90.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,692 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 9,848 shares during the last quarter. 64.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush lowered shares of Habit Restaurants from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Habit Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Habit Restaurants in a research report on Monday, January 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Habit Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of Habit Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Habit Restaurants has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.67.

Shares of Habit Restaurants stock opened at $13.98 on Friday. Habit Restaurants Inc has a 1 year low of $7.80 and a 1 year high of $14.10. The firm has a market cap of $365.02 million, a PE ratio of 87.38 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.47.

About Habit Restaurants

The Habit Restaurants, Inc, a holding company, operates and franchises fast casual restaurants under The Habit Burger Grill name. It specializes in offering made-to-order char-grilled burgers and sandwiches featuring choice tri-tip steak, grilled chicken, and sushi-grade tuna cooked over an open flame; and salads, as well as sides, shakes, and malts.

