Marshall Wace LLP Trims Stock Position in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE)

Marshall Wace LLP lessened its position in shares of Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) by 47.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 128,954 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 114,476 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.22% of Interface worth $2,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Interface by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,961 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Interface by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 165,774 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Interface by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 92,798 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Interface by 158.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,370 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Interface by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,660 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares during the last quarter. 91.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TILE shares. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Interface in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Interface from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Interface from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Interface from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Interface from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Interface has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.33.

Interface stock opened at $7.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.10. The company has a market capitalization of $408.09 million, a PE ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.08. Interface, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.06 and a fifty-two week high of $17.67.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The textile maker reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $339.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.67 million. Interface had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 26.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Interface, Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Interface’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.35%.

About Interface

Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; rubber flooring under the norament and noraplan brands; and luxury vinyl tile products.

