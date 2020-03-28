Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) Short Interest Update

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,006,900 shares, a decline of 11.7% from the February 27th total of 1,140,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 251,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days. Approximately 3.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

MMLP traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.01. 369,317 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 304,272. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.71. Martin Midstream Partners has a 52-week low of $0.91 and a 52-week high of $12.75.

Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $241.86 million during the quarter. Martin Midstream Partners had a negative net margin of 20.38% and a negative return on equity of 64.69%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Martin Midstream Partners will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Chris H. Booth acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.97 per share, for a total transaction of $29,700.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 25,828 shares in the company, valued at $76,709.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ruben S. Martin acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.50 per share, with a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 434,761 shares in the company, valued at $1,086,902.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 124,756 shares of company stock valued at $328,250. 17.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter worth $5,102,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 91,967 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 26,906 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 50,826 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MMLP. ValuEngine lowered shares of Martin Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective (down from $6.00) on shares of Martin Midstream Partners in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Martin Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.00.

About Martin Midstream Partners

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. collects, transports, stores, and markets petroleum products and by-products in the United States Gulf Coast region. The company's Terminalling and Storage segment owns or operates 19 marine shore-based terminal facilities and 14 specialty terminal facilities that provide storage, refining, blending, packaging, and handling services for producers and suppliers of petroleum products and by-products.

