Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Shares Sold by Axa

Axa lessened its holdings in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 29.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,088 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 37,529 shares during the quarter. Axa owned 0.17% of Masimo worth $13,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Masimo by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,706,037 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $743,836,000 after acquiring an additional 442,681 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 165.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,535,753 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $242,741,000 after purchasing an additional 956,488 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,330,632 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $210,320,000 after purchasing an additional 262,920 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,065,695 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $168,444,000 after purchasing an additional 144,815 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 482,890 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $76,325,000 after purchasing an additional 5,905 shares during the period. 84.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MASI shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 target price on shares of Masimo in a report on Tuesday. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 target price (up previously from $161.00) on shares of Masimo in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. BidaskClub raised Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Masimo from to in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Raymond James raised Masimo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $183.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.06.

In related news, CFO Micah W. Young sold 8,401 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.01, for a total transaction of $1,428,254.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,401 shares in the company, valued at $1,428,254.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 50,569 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.09, for a total value of $9,157,540.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 209,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,994,492.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 100,429 shares of company stock valued at $18,110,381. 11.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MASI stock opened at $179.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $174.25 and a 200 day moving average of $159.52. The stock has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.04. Masimo Co. has a twelve month low of $118.93 and a twelve month high of $187.85.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $247.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.79 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 20.92%. Masimo’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Masimo Co. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

