Mason Street Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM)

Mason Street Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,894 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 352 shares during the quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $6,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HUM. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,338 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,590,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 933 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 953 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,593 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

In other Humana news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.19, for a total transaction of $1,485,902.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HUM. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $405.00 target price on shares of Humana in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Humana from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $425.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Humana from $363.00 to $433.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $377.12.

Shares of Humana stock opened at $297.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $39.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $328.42 and its 200 day moving average is $323.06. Humana Inc has a twelve month low of $208.25 and a twelve month high of $384.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.08. Humana had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The company had revenue of $16.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Humana Inc will post 18.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This is a boost from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.31%.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

