Master Contract Token One Day Trading Volume Reaches $49,547.00 (MCT)

Master Contract Token (CURRENCY:MCT) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. One Master Contract Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and Switcheo Network. In the last week, Master Contract Token has traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar. Master Contract Token has a market capitalization of $217,519.74 and $49,547.00 worth of Master Contract Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Master Contract Token alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.04 or 0.02097606 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016003 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00077497 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003608 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001813 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Master Contract Token Token Profile

Master Contract Token is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 18th, 2017. Master Contract Token’s total supply is 580,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 567,499,990 tokens. Master Contract Token’s official Twitter account is @MCT_Token. The official website for Master Contract Token is splyse.tech/#projects. The Reddit community for Master Contract Token is /r/MasterContractToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Master Contract Token

Master Contract Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Master Contract Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Master Contract Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Master Contract Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Master Contract Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Master Contract Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.