Matchpool (GUP) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $25.00

Matchpool (CURRENCY:GUP) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 28th. Matchpool has a market capitalization of $130,689.64 and $25.00 worth of Matchpool was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Matchpool has traded down 21.5% against the US dollar. One Matchpool token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000026 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Gatecoin, Liqui, Bittrex and Upbit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Matchpool Profile

Matchpool launched on January 14th, 2017. Matchpool’s total supply is 98,855,150 tokens and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Matchpool is /r/Matchpool and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Matchpool’s official Twitter account is @matchpool and its Facebook page is accessible here. Matchpool’s official message board is community.matchpool.com. Matchpool’s official website is matchpool.co.

Matchpool Token Trading

Matchpool can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Liqui, Upbit, Gatecoin and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Matchpool directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Matchpool should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Matchpool using one of the exchanges listed above.

