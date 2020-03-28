Maverick Chain (MVC) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $1,726.00

Maverick Chain (CURRENCY:MVC) traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. In the last seven days, Maverick Chain has traded 11.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Maverick Chain token can now be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000027 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinEgg and DEx.top. Maverick Chain has a market cap of $191,627.50 and $1,726.00 worth of Maverick Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Maverick Chain Profile

Maverick Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 106,936,231 tokens. Maverick Chain’s official Twitter account is @MaverickChain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Maverick Chain is /r/MaverickChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Maverick Chain is www.mvchain.net.

Maverick Chain Token Trading

Maverick Chain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DEx.top and CoinEgg. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maverick Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maverick Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maverick Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

