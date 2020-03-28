Maxcoin Price Tops $0.0019 (MAX)

Maxcoin (CURRENCY:MAX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 28th. Maxcoin has a total market cap of $114,187.74 and $1.00 worth of Maxcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Maxcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0019 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Cryptohub and Bittylicious. Over the last seven days, Maxcoin has traded up 3.6% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.93 or 0.01031265 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 28.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00042613 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00031488 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 51.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000933 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.78 or 0.00173969 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00007324 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00082872 BTC.

Storeum (STO) traded down 42.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002156 BTC.

Maxcoin Profile

Maxcoin (CRYPTO:MAX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Keccak hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 6th, 2014. Maxcoin’s total supply is 61,445,805 coins. Maxcoin’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Maxcoin’s official website is www.maxcoinproject.org.

Maxcoin Coin Trading

Maxcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittylicious, YoBit and Cryptohub. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maxcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maxcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maxcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

