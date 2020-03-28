MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Shares Sold by Bamco Inc. NY

Bamco Inc. NY trimmed its holdings in MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 66.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 208,157 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 404,727 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY owned about 0.33% of MAXIMUS worth $15,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MMS. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MAXIMUS by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,612 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of MAXIMUS by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 882,943 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $65,682,000 after acquiring an additional 149,590 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MAXIMUS during the fourth quarter valued at $866,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in MAXIMUS by 628.8% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 77,948 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,799,000 after buying an additional 67,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in MAXIMUS in the 4th quarter worth about $221,000. 96.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.23, for a total value of $651,530.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MMS. TheStreet lowered MAXIMUS from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on MAXIMUS from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MAXIMUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, MAXIMUS presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.00.

MMS stock opened at $55.12 on Friday. MAXIMUS, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.42 and a 52-week high of $82.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $64.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.79. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 0.86.

MAXIMUS (NYSE:MMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The health services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91. MAXIMUS had a return on equity of 20.54% and a net margin of 8.01%. The business had revenue of $818.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $797.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that MAXIMUS, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. MAXIMUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.11%.

MAXIMUS Company Profile

MAXIMUS, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. The company's Health Services segment offers various BPS, appeals, and assessments for state, provincial, and national government programs, including Medicaid, Children's Health Insurance Program, Affordable Care Act, Health Insurance British Columbia, Health Assessment Advisory Service contract, and Preadmission Screening and Resident Reviews.

