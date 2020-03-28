MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) Shares Purchased by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,254,630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,468 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 5.91% of MaxLinear worth $90,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 61,366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,770 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 20,646 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,844 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MXL opened at $10.44 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $736.02 million, a PE ratio of -37.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.48. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.79 and a 52-week high of $28.70.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16. The business had revenue of $70.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.33 million. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 6.27% and a positive return on equity of 7.22%. The business’s revenue was down 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on MXL shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of MaxLinear in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price (down previously from $24.00) on shares of MaxLinear in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of MaxLinear from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.50.

In other news, CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 10,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total value of $226,908.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $606,936.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.97% of the company’s stock.

MaxLinear, Inc provides radio-frequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. The company offers range of semiconductor products, such as RF receivers and RF receiver SoCs, wireless infrastructure backhaul RF receivers and modem SoCs, laser modulator drivers, transimpedance amplifiers, clock and data recovery circuits, interface solutions, power management products, and data encryption and compression products.

