MB8 Coin Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.30 Million (MB8)

MB8 Coin (CURRENCY:MB8) traded 15% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. MB8 Coin has a total market capitalization of $1.30 million and approximately $7,142.00 worth of MB8 Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MB8 Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0081 or 0.00000122 BTC on major exchanges including WhiteBit and CoinExchange. Over the last week, MB8 Coin has traded 23.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00071946 BTC.

Bitcoin Rhodium (XRC) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00068501 BTC.

Bitdepositary (BDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000108 BTC.

x42 Protocol (X42) traded 21.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000150 BTC.

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Impleum (IMPL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000049 BTC.

MB8 Coin Profile

MB8 Coin is a coin. MB8 Coin’s total supply is 160,546,706 coins. MB8 Coin’s official website is mb8coin.io. MB8 Coin’s official Twitter account is @

MB8 Coin Coin Trading

MB8 Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and WhiteBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MB8 Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MB8 Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MB8 Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

