Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Receiving Very Critical Press Coverage, Analysis Finds

News stories about Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) have trended very negative recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research firm scores the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Mcdonald’s earned a news sentiment score of -3.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media stories about the fast-food giant an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have impacted Mcdonald’s’ score:

NYSE:MCD opened at $164.01 on Friday. Mcdonald’s has a 1 year low of $124.23 and a 1 year high of $221.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $192.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $200.49. The company has a market cap of $124.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.48.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.01. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 79.57% and a net margin of 28.59%. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mcdonald’s will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Mcdonald’s’s payout ratio is 63.78%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MCD shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Mcdonald’s from $220.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Mcdonald’s from $199.00 to $171.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $219.96.

In other news, EVP Daniel Henry sold 3,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.54, for a total transaction of $654,163.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 14,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total value of $2,997,496.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,074,808.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,616 shares of company stock worth $4,198,430. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Mcdonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

