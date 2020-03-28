Mdu Resources Group Inc (NYSE:MDU) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Mdu Resources Group Inc (NYSE:MDU) by 24.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 548,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 176,375 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.27% of Mdu Resources Group worth $16,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Mdu Resources Group by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Mdu Resources Group by 1,598.0% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 4,794 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Mdu Resources Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Gs Investments Inc. increased its stake in Mdu Resources Group by 96.1% in the 4th quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 6,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 3,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in Mdu Resources Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 68.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mdu Resources Group alerts:

NYSE MDU opened at $21.81 on Friday. Mdu Resources Group Inc has a 1-year low of $15.00 and a 1-year high of $32.22. The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Mdu Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. Mdu Resources Group had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 6.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Mdu Resources Group’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Mdu Resources Group Inc will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.2075 per share. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th. Mdu Resources Group’s payout ratio is 49.11%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Mdu Resources Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mdu Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd.

About Mdu Resources Group

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through five segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

Recommended Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Mdu Resources Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mdu Resources Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.