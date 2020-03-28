MediBloc [QRC20] Price Tops $0.0041 on Exchanges (MED)

MediBloc [QRC20] (CURRENCY:MED) traded 49.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 28th. MediBloc [QRC20] has a market capitalization of $12.28 million and approximately $9,510.00 worth of MediBloc [QRC20] was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MediBloc [QRC20] token can currently be purchased for $0.0041 or 0.00000049 BTC on major exchanges including Coinrail, Gate.io and Bibox. Over the last week, MediBloc [QRC20] has traded down 14.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6,295.55 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $129.38 or 0.02055072 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $210.04 or 0.03336401 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.07 or 0.00604726 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00016089 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.73 or 0.00742193 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00076608 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00025423 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.31 or 0.00481419 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015858 BTC.

MediBloc [QRC20] Token Profile

MediBloc [QRC20] (CRYPTO:MED) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the HybridScryptHash256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 3rd, 2014. MediBloc [QRC20]’s total supply is 4,097,545,844 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,966,384,100 tokens. The official message board for MediBloc [QRC20] is medium.com/@MediBloc. The Reddit community for MediBloc [QRC20] is /r/MediBloc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MediBloc [QRC20]’s official Twitter account is @MEDDevTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. MediBloc [QRC20]’s official website is medibloc.org/en.

MediBloc [QRC20] Token Trading

MediBloc [QRC20] can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Bibox and Coinrail. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediBloc [QRC20] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MediBloc [QRC20] should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MediBloc [QRC20] using one of the exchanges listed above.

