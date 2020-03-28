MedicCoin (MEDIC) Trading Up 60.4% Over Last Week

MedicCoin (CURRENCY:MEDIC) traded up 29.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. One MedicCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Sistemkoin, CryptoBridge, Stocks.Exchange and BTC-Alpha. In the last week, MedicCoin has traded 60.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. MedicCoin has a total market capitalization of $37,153.28 and approximately $433.00 worth of MedicCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00006372 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded down 27.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000511 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000272 BTC.

About MedicCoin

MedicCoin (MEDIC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 14th, 2018. MedicCoin’s total supply is 298,349,835 coins and its circulating supply is 298,349,398 coins. The official message board for MedicCoin is cryptomaa.com/coin/MEDIC. The official website for MedicCoin is mediccoin.com. MedicCoin’s official Twitter account is @mediccoin.

MedicCoin Coin Trading

MedicCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub, Sistemkoin, BTC-Alpha, CryptoBridge, Graviex and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MedicCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MedicCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MedicCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

